Antarctic mission completed Climatologists return from major research voyage

Mar 24, 2017 - 16:32 Some 150 scientists from all over the world took part in a 90-day Antarctic mission under Swiss leadership. But the bulk of the work is only just beginning. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)