This content was published on January 24, 2018 9:03 AM Jan 24, 2018 - 09:03

The protests, supported by leftwing parties and trade unions, passed off mainly peacefully (Keystone)

Anti-capitalist protestors have taken to the streets in several Swiss cities to demonstrate against the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) under way in Davos and the planned participation of US President Donald Trump.

Police in Zurich said about 1,000 demonstrators took part in marches on Tuesday, while leftwing organizers put the figure at 4,500.

Anti-Trump rallies also took place in public squares in Lausanne, Geneva, Fribourg and Bellinzona. Protestors carried banners against Trump.

Police said the protests passed off mainly peacefully, unlike violent anti-WEF protests in several Swiss cities in the early 2000s.

Security forces were deployed in Zurich to prevent the demonstrators from breaking away from the approved protest march.

Earlier this month, demonstrators in the Swiss capital, Bern, also protested against Trump’s policies.

Trump is due to address the WEF meeting on Friday.

The annual gathering in the alpine resort officially opened on Tuesday with more than 80 heads of states, government leaders and business executive taking part.

+ More perspectives on the Trump visit





Public takes to the streets against WEF Keystone

Keystone

Keystone

Keystone

Keystone

Keystone Keystone

Crowds demonstrate against the 48th World Economic Forum in Davos









swissinfo.ch with agencies and SRF/ug

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018