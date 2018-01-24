Navigation

Anti-WEF Swiss anti-Trump protests remain peaceful

Anti-Trump protestors marching in Zurich

The protests, supported by leftwing parties and trade unions, passed off mainly peacefully

(Keystone)

Anti-capitalist protestors have taken to the streets in several Swiss cities to demonstrate against the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) under way in Davos and the planned participation of US President Donald Trump.

Police in Zurich said about 1,000 demonstrators took part in marches on Tuesday, while leftwing organizers put the figure at 4,500.

Anti-Trump rallies also took place in public squares in Lausanne, Geneva, Fribourg and Bellinzona. Protestors carried banners against Trump.

Police said the protests passed off mainly peacefully, unlike violent anti-WEF protests in several Swiss cities in the early 2000s.

Security forces were deployed in Zurich to prevent the demonstrators from breaking away from the approved protest march.

Earlier this month, demonstrators in the Swiss capital, Bern, also protested against Trump’s policies.

Trump is due to address the WEF meeting on Friday.

The annual gathering in the alpine resort officially opened on Tuesday with more than 80 heads of states, government leaders and business executive taking part.

+ More perspectives on the Trump visit


Public takes to the streets against WEF

Crowds protesting in Zurich against WEF.

Keystone

Crowds protesting in Zurich against Donald Trump and WEF.

Keystone

Demonstrator with poster of sheep kicking Donald Trump out of Switzerland.

Keystone

Crowds protesting in Zurich against WEF.

Keystone

Protesters gather in Lausanne during the

Keystone

Protesters march in Zurich during the demonstration

Keystone

Protesters march in Zurich during the demonstration

Keystone



swissinfo.ch with agencies and SRF/ug

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

WEF 2018

