Anti-whaling activist Watson to remain detained in Greenland

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Anti-whaling activist Paul Watson will remain in detention in Greenland where he has been held since July while Denmark decides whether to extradite him to Japan, local police said on Wednesday.

U.S.-Canadian Watson, 73, founder of the Sea Shepherd conservationist group and of the Captain Paul Watson Foundation, was apprehended by police in the Danish autonomous region when his ship docked at the port of Nuuk on July 21.

Watson would appeal the decision, his lawyer Jonas Christoffersen told Reuters.

Supporters of Watson have launched a campaign for his release, enlisting the support of politicians and celebrities, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Bardot and Irish actor Pierce Brosnan.

He will remain in detention until Nov. 13, police in Greenland said in a statement.