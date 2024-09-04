Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Anti-whaling activist Watson to stay in Greenland detention

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Anti-whaling activist Paul Watson will remain in detention in the Danish autonomous territory of Greenland where he has been held since July, while Denmark decides whether to extradite him to Japan, a local court ruled on Wednesday.

U.S.-Canadian Watson, 73, founder of the Sea Shepherd conservationist group and of the Captain Paul Watson Foundation, was apprehended by police when his ship docked at the port of Nuuk on July 21.

Watson will remain in detention until Oct. 2, police in Greenland said in a statement, adding that he had appealed the decision.

Japan issued an international warrant for his arrest more than a decade ago, seeking him on charges of breaking into a Japanese vessel in the Antarctic Ocean in 2010, obstructing its business and causing injury as well as property damage.

