Antigua-flagged vessel damaged in Russian attack on Odesa port, governor says

KYIV (Reuters) – A Russian missile strike has damaged port infrastructure and an Antigua-flagged civilian vessel in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, the regional governor said on Friday.

Four people were wounded by the strike, Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.

“Debris from, according to preliminary assessment, an Iskander-M missile, damaged port and civilian infrastructure, as well as a civilian ship flying the flag of Antigua,” Kiper said.

The Iskander-M is a ballistic missile which flies at several times the speed of sound and has a stated range of up to 500 km (310 miles).

The strike comes a week after Ukraine accused Moscow of hitting a civilian grain vessel travelling from Odesa to Egypt near Romanian waters with a cruise missile.

