Appenzell Outer-Rhodes AR

...

Appenzell Outer Rhodes

Political representation at cantonal level

Cantonal government:

Cantonal parliament:

Political representation in the national parliament

House of Representatives:

Marianne Kleiner, Radical Party

Senate:

Hans Altherr, Radical Party

Radical Party

Marianne Koller-Bohl, Jakob Brunnschweiler, Rolf Degen, Jürg Wernli

Swiss People's Party

Hans Diem, Köbi Frei

Social Democratic Party

Matthias Weishaupt

Radical Party

31

Independent

18

Swiss People's Party

9

Social Democratic Party

5

Christian Democratic Party

2

Key data

Capital: Herisau

Area: 243 km2

Number of communes (2006): 20

Resident population (2004): 52'400

Foreign population (2005): 13.5%

Per capita income (2004): SFr. 43'488

Unemployment rate (2006): 1.9%

Date of entry into the Swiss Confederation: 1513

Podcast