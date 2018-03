Copyright

Appenzell Outer-Rhodes AR May 22, 2007 - 10:31 Political representation at cantonal level Cantonal government: Cantonal parliament: Political representation in the national parliament House of Representatives: Marianne Kleiner, Radical Party Senate: Hans Altherr, Radical Party Radical Party Marianne Koller-Bohl, Jakob Brunnschweiler, Rolf Degen, Jürg Wernli Swiss People's Party Hans Diem, Köbi Frei Social Democratic Party Matthias Weishaupt Radical Party 31 Independent 18 Swiss People's Party 9 Social Democratic Party 5 Christian Democratic Party 2 Key data Capital: Herisau Area: 243 km2 Number of communes (2006): 20 Resident population (2004): 52'400 Foreign population (2005): 13.5% Per capita income (2004): SFr. 43'488 Unemployment rate (2006): 1.9% Date of entry into the Swiss Confederation: 1513