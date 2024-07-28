Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Apple’s artificial intelligence features to be delayed, Bloomberg News reports

(Reuters) – Apple’s upcoming artificial intelligence features will arrive later than anticipated and will miss the initial launch of upcoming iPhone and iPad software overhauls, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

The iPhone maker is planning to begin rolling out Apple Intelligence to customers as part of software updates coming by October, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter

