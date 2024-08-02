Archbishop of Canterbury urges nations to respect ICJ opinion on Israeli occupation

By Catarina Demony

LONDON (Reuters) – The Church of England’s spiritual head urged governments on Friday to respect the findings of the United Nations top court that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal, saying the law should not be upheld in a “selective manner”.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), known as the World Court, said in an advisory opinion last month the occupation should be withdrawn as soon as possible. It is not binding but carries weight under international law.

At the time, Israel’s foreign ministry rejected the opinion as “fundamentally wrong” and one-sided. There was no immediate reaction to the Archbishop of Canterbury’s comments on Friday.

Justin Welby – who also heads the worldwide Anglican Communion – said in a statement the ICJ opinion had made it clear the occupation is “unlawful” and must end.

“At a time when the world is marked by increasing violations of international law … it is imperative governments around the world reaffirm their unwavering commitment to all decisions by the ICJ, irrespective of the situation,” Welby said.

He did not spell out how governments should react, but said he prayed that U.N. member states would make their actions consistent with the ruling.

Welby said it was clear to him from many visits in recent decades the “system of military rule” imposed by successive Israeli governments in occupied Palestinian territories was one of “systemic discrimination”.

The ICJ case stems from a 2022 request for a legal opinion from the United Nations General Assembly that predates the war in Gaza which began in October.

Hamas militants stormed across the border into Israeli communities on Oct. 7 and, according to Israeli tallies, killed more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took 253 into captivity.

Palestinian health authorities say the Israeli ground and air campaign in Gaza that followed has killed more than 39,000 people, mostly civilians, and driven most of the enclave’s 2.3 million people from their homes.