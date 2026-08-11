Picture of the day

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Restitution of stolen art sometimes takes place within national borders. A late Gothic wooden statue from the 15th or 16th century, which is presumed to represent St. Anthony the Abbot, has been relocated after about 100 years to its original location in the remote Baltschieder valley, after the municipality requested its return from the Swiss Alpine Museum in Bern.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR