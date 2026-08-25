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Picture of the day

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A stuffed 11-meter-long northern right whale weighing 1,650kg, is being transported on a trailer as it is moved from the Fribourg Natural History Museum to a new museum scheduled to open at the end of 2028.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR