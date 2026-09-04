Picture of the day

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Ukrainian girls and camp leaders at the Red Cross Summer Camp in St Gallen, eastern Switzerland. Through this initiative, the Swiss Red Cross offers children and their carers who have been particularly affected by the war an opportunity to rest, recover and regain confidence in the future.
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