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Picture of the day

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The violent hailstorms that struck Switzerland at the end of August continue to have an impact. In Winterthur, insurers have set up temporary centres equipped with scanners to quickly assess damage to vehicles. In this photo, marks left by hailstones are visible on the bonnet of a car.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR