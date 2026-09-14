Picture of the day

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Coming down the mountain from the Engstligenalp, above Adelboden, canton Bern, is one of Switzerland’s most spectacular Alpine traditions. Around 500 cows, cattle and goats, accompanied by numerous mountain farmers, leave the high plateau and make their way down to the valley along narrow, steep mountain paths.
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