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Picture of the day

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At Villa Bührle in Zurich, the finishing touches are being put to an exhibition celebrating Swiss advertising posters and their more than 100-year history. “Highlights of Swiss Poster Art” will be open to the public from September 18 to October 18.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR