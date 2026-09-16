Picture of the day
At Villa Bührle in Zurich, the finishing touches are being put to an exhibition celebrating Swiss advertising posters and their more than 100-year history. “Highlights of Swiss Poster Art” will be open to the public from September 18 to October 18.
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