Picture of the day
That used to be a kitchen: in Zurich’s Köschenrüti neighbourhood, several residential buildings dating from the 1950s are being demolished to make way for new developments.
Most Read
Archive - Swiss Diaspora
Most Discussed
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.