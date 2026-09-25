Picture of the day

Share

1 minute

Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, left, presents Swiss actress Luna Wedler with the Golden Eye Award at the opening night of the 22nd Zurich Film Festival, September 24, 2026. Wedler is both the first Swiss actress and the youngest one to be given the award, which honours people who have made a mark on the current film year. The festival runs until October 4.

Most Read

Archive - Swiss Diaspora Most Discussed