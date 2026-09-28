Picture of the day

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Switzerland won 12 medals, including four golds, at WorldSkills 2026 in Shanghai, the international competition showcasing excellence in vocational skills. Only China and South Korea finished ahead of Switzerland in the overall rankings.
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