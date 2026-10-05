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Picture of the day

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On Sunday, the French artist Abraham Poincheval completed the Morat–Fribourg running race wearing medieval armour weighing more than 30 kilograms. Setting off from Morat at 07:02am, he reached Fribourg at 11:50am, covering the 17-kilometre course in four hours and 48 minutes.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR