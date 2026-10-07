Picture of the day
Discerning palates at work: members of the jury at the 14th Swiss Cheese Awards taste some of the entries in this year’s competition.
Most Read
Archive - Swiss Diaspora
Most Discussed
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.