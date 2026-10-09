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Picture of the day

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It is officially spooky season, and Halloween is just around the corner. But these masked guests are not Halloween enthusiasts. They are members of the Schwyzer Nüssler, pictured at canton Schwyz’s special exhibition during the opening of the 83rd OLMA Swiss Agricultural and Food Fair in St Gallen on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

The fair runs until October 18, with Schwyz as this year’s guest canton.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR