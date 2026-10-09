Picture of the day
It is officially spooky season, and Halloween is just around the corner. But these masked guests are not Halloween enthusiasts. They are members of the Schwyzer Nüssler, pictured at canton Schwyz’s special exhibition during the opening of the 83rd OLMA Swiss Agricultural and Food Fair in St Gallen on Thursday, October 8, 2026.
The fair runs until October 18, with Schwyz as this year’s guest canton.
Most Read
Archive - Swiss Diaspora
Most Discussed
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.