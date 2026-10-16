Picture of the day
It looks like a blanket of snow, but it’s actually a lake at the Bernina Pass in southern Switzerland – the Lago Bianco, or “white lake”. Anyone wanting to experience this view in person has to do as the photographer did, and be there “in the first light of morning”.
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