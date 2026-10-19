Picture of the day
Cattle breeder Andi Thomann manoeuvres his cow “Arosa” in Valens, canton St Gallen. At the cattle show on Saturday, the titles of “Miss Valens” and “Champion Cattle Sarganserland” were awarded.
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