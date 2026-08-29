Picture of the week
A view of the summit of the Weisshorn, with the Weisshorn East hanging glacier to the left, on Tuesday. The municipality of Randa in southwestern Switzerland has issued a warning about the collapse of the hanging glacier, raising the alert level to 3.
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