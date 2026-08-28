Guy Parmelin (left), who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, and Vaud cantonal minister Valérie Dittli visit a farm affected by drought in Carrouge, canton Vaud, on August 27, 2026.

In an interview published yesterday by Le Temps, Vaud minister Valérie Dittli announced that she was leaving The Centre Party and would run for the cantonal government under her newly established Liberal Movement Party.

“I simply no longer recognised the party,” Dittli, who had been a member for nearly ten years, told Le Temps. Her departure has caused a major rift at the top of the cantonal party section.

Two members of the Vaud Centre Party’s executive committee have also decided to leave.

The resignations come against a backdrop of tension within the Centre Party’s Vaud branch. Attacks between Dittli’s supporters and opponents have intensified in recent weeks. “The attacks against Dittli are of a violence and malice that have no place in a party,” said Laurent Chaubert of the Vaud Centre Party. “Even if it means ruining my political career, I’d rather join a movement that upholds genuine values. These manoeuvres are unacceptable.”

The Vaud cantonal minister has been at the centre of numerous controversies in recent months, the latest of which came to light yesterday. According to several media outlets, the Lavaux-Oron branch of the party accuses Dittli of attempting to withdraw or transfer some CHF22,000 ($27,368) deposited in an account set up in summer 2025 to support her political activities, an accusation Dittli rejects.

Dittli is not the first Swiss politician to break ranks and create a new party. In 2022, Geneva government minister Pierre Maudet founded the Libertés et justice sociale (Freedoms and Social Justice) movement after being expelled from the Radical-Liberal Party. This followed his 2022 conviction for accepting criminal perks, in connection with a trip to Abu Dhabi. In April 2023, Maudet made a political comeback running on his new party’s ticket and being elected to the Geneva cantonal government.

Canton Vaud’s elections are set to take place on February 28, 2027.