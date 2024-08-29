Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Argentina police arrest former Red Brigade member wanted by Italy

This content was published on
1 minute

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Buenos Aires police have arrested former Red Brigade member Leonardo Bertulazzi, as he was wanted by the Italian justice system for crimes committed as part of the far-left guerrilla group, the Argentine government announced on Thursday.

Bertulazzi, accused of crimes including kidnapping and criminal association according to local media, had been in Argentina for years as a refugee, a status he lost under the current ultra-liberal administration of President Javier Milei.

“Bertulazzi is responsible for crimes that undermined democratic values and the lives of many victims,” the government said in a statement.

The Red Brigade were a far-left group  that operated in Italy during the 1970s and 1980s, when they became known for various crimes, including the kidnapping and killing of Italian Prime Minister and Christian Democrat leader Aldo Moro.

