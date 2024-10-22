Argentina prosecutor: Liam Payne lab reports ongoing, results needed to release body

reuters_tickers

1 minute

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – An Argentina prosecutor said on Tuesday that toxicological and other laboratory reports into the death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne were not yet completed, with the results needed to release the body to his family.

Payne, 31, who shot to global fame with the X Factor boy band, died after he fell from a third-floor hotel room balcony last week, triggering an outpouring of fan tributes around the world from Britain to Buenos Aires.

The prosecutor previously said that Payne died from multiple traumas and internal bleeding due the fall, and that the initial investigation suggested that the fall had come after substance abuse, though that this needed to be confirmed by experts.