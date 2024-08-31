Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Armenia says lightning strike shuts down nuclear power station, Interfax reports

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A lightning strike caused the shutdown of Armenia’s single nuclear power plant, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing local authorities.

The plant was hit at 9:55 p.m. (1755 GMT) on Friday and was disconnected from the grid, the report cited the ministry of territorial administration and infrastructure as saying.

The plant, about 25 km (15 miles) outside the capital Yerevan, is supervised by the Armenian government.

“The reason was a lightning strike, which caused the station’s safety systems to switch it into safe shutdown mode,” it said.

The ministry said personnel were working to restart the plant, according to Interfax.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
77 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
70 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR