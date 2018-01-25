This content was published on January 25, 2018 9:24 AM Jan 25, 2018 - 09:24

US President Donald Trump landed in Davos on Thursday morning for his two-day visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF), where he will deliver a speech on Friday. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

The president took off from Andrews Air Force base outside of Washington DC, on Wednesday evening local time, unaccompanied by First Lady Melania Trump.

“Will soon be heading to Davos, Switzerland, to tell the world how great America is and is doing. Our economy is now booming and with all I am doing, will only get better...Our country is finally winning again!” the president tweeted a little before taking a helicopter to the airport.

“We are going to WEF in Davos…to tell the world that America is open for business,” said Gary Cohn, Trump’s economic adviser, during a press conference on the president’s schedule on Tuesday.



Trump, who recently dropped out of the Paris Climate Change agreement, has abandoned multilateral trade talks with the Pacific region, and is threatening to leave the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) will have to convince an audience of businessmen and government officials gathered at WEF – a forum that favors free trade.



He is is scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu, as well as British Prime Minister Theresa May during his two-day visit.



