Harald Szeemann exhibition about his grandfather

This content was published on August 24, 2018 11:24 AM Aug 24, 2018 - 11:24

The current retrospective of Harald Szeemann's work in Bern also includes a reconstruction of the 1974 exhibition, Grandfather, a pioneer like us.

On view at its original site, a former flat inhabited by Szeemann on Gerechtigkeitsgasse 74, in Bern, the show is made up exclusively from possessions belonging to Szeemann's grandfather, a Hungarian immigrant who set up a hairdressing salon upon arrival in Switzerland, in 1904. The objects are arranged in themes such as family tree, roots in the Austro-Hungarian Empire, professional life, and grandfather's contributions to hairdressing and beauty.

"When visiting memorials or making exhibitions, there was always one question that fascinated me: 'Can life be artificially reconstituted from objects?' A one-to-one reconstruction of [grandfather's] apartment wouldn't have done it. Grandfather's idiosyncratic sense of order needed to be broken down for display." (Harald Szeemann).

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!