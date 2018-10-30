Max Pinckers, She Will Use the Birds, from the series The Fourth Wall, 2012 © 2012 Max Pinckers

Max Pinckers, Supplementing the Pause with a Distraction, from the series The Fourth Wall, 2012 © Max Pinckers

photo gallery about an exhibtion at the Fotomuseum Winterthur

October 30, 2018

Fotomuseum Winterthur is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year by offering a peak into its history. The work of 51 artists who have collaborated with the museum are spotlighted in an exhibit curated by 25 museum supporters under the banner: “25 Years! Shared Histories, Shared Stories".



To mark this jubilee year, a group of 25 museum friends and colleaguesexternal link were asked to choose their favourite works from the Fotomuseum Winterthur’s collection and provide anecdotes in the form of an essay or a recorded conversation documenting their personal relationship with the museum.



Director Nadine Wietlisbach hoped to engage a younger audience with her choice and provide a look into the future of the museum.



Contemporary photography is the backbone of the museum’s collection as it was founded in 1993.



Thanks to generous donations, acquisitions and permanent loans, the collection now has approximately 8,000 photographic works. A large part of the collection documents the museum’s exhibition programme forming a physical archive of international works and series created from 1960 to the present day.



The Exhibition '25 Years! Shared Histories, Shared Stories' runs until February 2nd, 2019.



