Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

As Modi visits Poland, PM Tusk eyes stronger defence industry ties with India

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Anna Koper

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland wants to deepen its cooperation with India in the defence industry, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday, as Warsaw seeks to benefit from New Delhi’s drive to modernise its armed forces and diversify away from Russian suppliers.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Warsaw en route to Kyiv, where he has said he will “share perspectives” on the peaceful resolution of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

The trip follows Modi’s July 8-9 visit to Moscow which drew criticism from the U.S. and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as it coincided with a lethal Russian strike on a children’s hospital in Kyiv.

“It is no coincidence that we talked about intensification in terms of the defense industry,” Tusk told a news conference alongside Modi in Warsaw. “We are ready as Poland to take part in the modernisation of military equipment.”

Poland has been one of Ukraine’s staunchest supporters since Russia’s 2022 invasion, while India has remained neutral.

Nevertheless, cooperation concerning the defence industry was high on the agenda for the first visit to Warsaw by an Indian prime minister in 45 years, officials said.

New Delhi had historically relied heavily on Moscow for defence supplies but in recent years has sought to diversify, a process that has intensified since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

A Polish official who declined to be named told Reuters that India had a lot of Soviet-era equipment such T-72 tanks which Poland was able to repair or refit, creating an opportunity for cooperation.

India recently reopened the defence wing at its embassy in Warsaw.

Modi said that India is willing to offer its help to end the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.

“India firmly believes that no issue can be solved on a battlefield,” Modi said. “We support dialogue and diplomacy for the quick restoration of peace.”

Tusk praised Modi’s engagement and said the he was convinced India could play a positive role.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
25 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR