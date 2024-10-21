As US election looms, Pentagon chief visits Ukraine in show of support

KYIV (Reuters) – U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Ukraine on Monday, in a show of U.S. support for Kyiv just two weeks ahead of a U.S. presidential election that is casting uncertainty over the future of Western support.

Austin’s trip, his fourth and likely final visit as President Joe Biden’s Pentagon chief, will include in-depth discussions about U.S. efforts to help Kyiv shore up its defences as Moscow’s forces advance in the east.