Asia Eyes Cautious Open as Tariffs Remain in Focus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks were set for a cautious start as the global rebound sputters after US President Donald Trump said he’d impose sanctions on Colombia for impeding his immigration goals. The dollar edged higher.

US equity futures slid in early Asian trading, paring last week’s gain that was the best start to a presidential term since 1985. Contracts in Japan and Hong Kong rose on Friday, prior to the tariff news. A gauge of US-listed Chinese shares jumped 3.7% on Friday, its best performance in more than a month while Australia’s stock and bond market is closed for a holiday.

Global markets rebounded last week as fears a global trade war would erupt in the first days of Trump’s presidency were assuaged after the President avoided placing immediate import levies on goods from Mexico, Canada and China. Threats however, remained front of mind after Trump ordered punitive trade sanctions on Colombia Sunday for rejecting US deportation flights over human rights issues.

“It is too early to conclude that we are off the peak-tariff threat,” said Wee Khoon Chong, a strategist at BNY in Hong Kong. “Asia risks remain vulnerable from tariff uncertainties. That said, any less aggressive or soft tariff tone would be welcome in the short-term.”

The dollar edged higher in early Asian trading following the trade sanctions on Colombia while the Mexican peso slipped. The move pares the greenback’s biggest slump in more than a year last week as proxies for Chinese tariffs including the Australian dollar rallied, while Eastern European and Latin American currencies paced gains in emerging markets. A gauge of global stocks surged more than 2% for a second straight week to trade near a record.

A further test of sentiment looms with Chinese activity data due Monday, that may show soft momentum in the nation’s manufacturing sector at the end of 2024 carrying over into this year, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Moves in Asia however, may be exacerbated by thin trading with major centers beginning to shut mid-week for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Elsewhere, the start of the US tech earnings season is key to global equities. Investors are eager to see whether demand for artificial intelligence will live up to sky-high expectations. The industry was buoyed earlier in the week, with SoftBank Group Corp., OpenAI, and Oracle Corp. forming a $100 billion joint venture to fund AI infrastructure, an effort unveiled with Trump.

Fed Rate Decision

The US central bank is widely expected to hold interest rates steady at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, marking the first pause in the rate-cutting cycle it kicked off in September.

The US economy remains strong with robust employment growth and the decline in inflation has slowed, “there is therefore no need to cut interest rates urgently,” ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. economists including Sharon Zollner wrote in a note to clients. “In addition, yet-to-be-confirmed US trade and tariff policy, federal government efficiency drives, re-focused energy policy and deregulation all hold implications for growth and inflation. This justifies FOMC caution.”

In commodities, oil posted its first weekly decline of the year after Trump threatened penalties on Moscow if Russia didn’t make a deal to end the war in Ukraine, and demanded OPEC+ lower the cost of crude. Coffee prices will be watched when trading opens later Monday after tariffs on Colombia, the world’s third largest producer.

Bitcoin edged lower after touching a fresh record last week after Trump last week signed an order to create a working group of key agencies to advise on crypto policy and create a regulatory framework and legislative proposals. Gold advanced for a fourth straight week.

Key events this week:

China industrial profits, manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI, Monday

ECB President Christine Lagarde and others speak, Monday

US consumer confidence, durable goods, Tuesday

Chile rate decision, Tuesday

Australia CPI, Wednesday

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Wednesday

US rate decision, Wednesday

Tesla, Microsoft, Meta, ASML earnings, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

Brazil rate decision, Wednesday

BOJ Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino speaks, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, unemployment, GDP, Thursday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

South Africa rate decision, Thursday

US GDP, jobless claims, Thursday

Apple, Deutsche Bank, Shell earnings, Thursday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, Friday

US personal income & spending, PCE inflation, Friday

Colombia unemployment, rate decision, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.5% as of 8:09 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.2%

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0476

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 155.76 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.2533 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.3% to $0.6294

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1% to $103,480.32

Ether fell 0.9% to $3,266.3

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $74.35 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,767.24 an ounce

