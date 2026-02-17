Asia Set for Positive Open After Choppy US Session: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks are set for a positive open in thin holiday trading after US shares whipsawed as traders struggled to assess the outlook for artificial intelligence.

Equity-index futures pointed to gains for Japan after the S&P 500 finished flat on Tuesday in another volatile session. Shares opened higher in Australia. A closely watched exchange-traded fund tracking software firms slipped 2.2%. Gold and silver fluctuated on Wednesday after tumbling in the prior session. Oil fell on signs that the US and Iran have made progress in nuclear talks.

Anxiety around artificial intelligence is also reverberating across Asia, home to much of the world’s chip development and hardware manufacturing. A regional equities gauge has fallen for three straight sessions — its longest losing streak in nearly a month — making any rebound on Wednesday a welcome relief for investors.

Still, volumes are expected to be light, with markets in China, Hong Kong and several regional exchanges remaining closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

“Asian equities should see a positive open,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group, wrote in a note. “Attention will focus on whether buyers step up after the initial opening orders are filled.”

The turmoil unleashed by AI reflects concerns that are increasingly at odds. One is that it’s poised to disrupt entire segments of the economy so dramatically that investors dump stocks of any company seen at the slightest risk of being displaced by the technology. The other is a deep skepticism that the billions of dollars spent in AI will deliver big payoffs soon.

“The market is still close to record highs, but it may not feel that way to some investors because of the sharp selloffs that seem to derail upswings almost as soon as they begin,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “If that theme persists, it could result in a bumpy road for the market, even if the overall trend is to the upside.”

The yield on 10-year Treasuries closed about one basis point higher at 4.06%. Bitcoin sank to around $67,500. Australian bond yields edged higher in early Wednesday trading.

In trade-related news, Japan plans to invest $36 billion in US oil, gas and critical mineral projects, the first tranche of its $550 billion commitment under the agreement it struck with US President Donald Trump.

Attention in Asia will shift to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s policy decision later Wednesday.

All economists in a Bloomberg survey expect the Official Cash Rate to remain on hold, with focus on the bank’s policy rate outlook and tone of Anna Breman’s first post-meeting press conference since taking over as governor last year.

“Markets are going into it with a hawkish mindset, with a hike priced in by about October and a second by around February next year,” ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. strategists including David Croy, wrote in a note to clients. “But that is shy of the elevated expectations seen a few weeks ago, and that cooling of expectations suggests we will see less of a reaction if the RBNZ is cautious today.”

Corporate News:

Warner Bros. agreed on Tuesday to reopen negotiations with Paramount after receiving a revised proposal last week that sweetened some of its terms. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. slashed its stake in Amazon.com Inc. by more than 75% in the fourth quarter, while also building a stake in the New York Times Co. National Australia Bank Ltd.’s profit climbed in the first quarter amid business banking growth and strength in home lending. Apple Inc. is accelerating development of three new wearable devices as part of a shift toward artificial intelligence-powered hardware. Meta Platforms Inc. has agreed to deploy “millions” of Nvidia Corp. processors over the next few years, tightening an already close relationship between two of the biggest companies in the artificial intelligence industry. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:24 a.m. Tokyo time Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1854 The Japanese yen was little changed at 153.30 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8853 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7084 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $67,533.95 Ether fell 0.2% to $1,995.12 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.72% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $62.24 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.2% to $4,869.21 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

