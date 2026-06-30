Asia Stocks Eye Best Quarter Since 2009, Yen Drops: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Asian equities were on track for their best quarterly gain in 17 years as technology stocks rallied on optimism over the artificial-intelligence trade. The yen slid to its weakest level against the dollar since 1986.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.7% on the last trading day of the quarter, after swinging between gains and losses earlier Tuesday. The gauge has climbed 21% over the past three months, with South Korea’s Kospi Index leading gains as the world’s best-performing major equity benchmark this year. Samsung Electronics Co. has gained almost 98% for the three months through June while SK Hynix Inc. has surged nearly 225%.

Meanwhile, the yen extended its losses on Tuesday to trade past 162 per dollar. The currency’s slide will generate unease in Japan and put traders on high alert for authorities wading into the market.

Global equities are on track for their best quarter in almost six years as investors crowd into the AI trade. Investors now turn their focus to the US-Iran talks Tuesday and June US jobs data on Thursday that may offer clues on whether the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer.

In the US, the stock resurgence has defied skeptics, coming in the face of war, an oil supply shock and inflation jitters. Since bottoming three months ago, the S&P 500 has staged one of the swiftest rebounds this century, gaining 20% from its March 30 low to its June 2 peak — something it has done just three other times since 2000.

“We continue to believe strongly that the action in the tech sector will continue to be the main driver in the stock market,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak.

While tech doesn’t have to keep outperforming in a big way, the sector needs to refrain from declining in a significant manner due to its heavy weight in the S&P 500, he noted. Otherwise, individual investors could start “rotating” toward cash, especially after hearing so much talk about bubbles in the past year, Maley added.

Elsewhere, Brent slipped lower ahead of expected US-Iran talks in Doha. The commodity traded around $72.55 a barrel. Gold slipped below $4,000 an ounce.

A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar edged up 0.1%, while Treasuries were little changed.

Attention in Asia is on the yen. While the weaker Japanese currency has boosted exporters’ profits and helped propel the country’s stocks to record highs, it has also raised import costs, squeezed households and added to political pressure on Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s government.

The currency breached the 161.95 mark versus the greenback in New York trading overnight, passing the nadir it touched in July 2024 during an earlier campaign to shore up the exchange rate. It extended its decline to 162.40 in Tokyo on Tuesday, even after jawboning from Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara. Subsequent comments from Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama had little immediate impact.

The last time the yen traded at this level it was barreling in the opposite direction, midway through a massive and years-long rally that followed a currency accord engineered by the US.

“It’s the 1980’s all over again for the yen,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade. “The yen is now getting uncomfortably weak from an imported inflation standpoint.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:50 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix was little changed Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.5% The Shanghai Composite fell 0.4% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1407 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 162.18 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7977 per dollar The Australian dollar fell 0.2% to $0.6873 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $59,814.37 Ether fell 1.5% to $1,591.45 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.37% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.665% Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.73% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $70.39 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.3% to $3,962.79 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Aya Wagatsuma and Winnie Hsu.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.