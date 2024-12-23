Asia Stocks Eye Gains After Wall Street Tech Boost: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia are set to edge higher after a rally in some of the world’s largest technology companies lifted US benchmarks.

Shares were steady in Sydney while futures pointed to small gains in Tokyo and Hong Kong. US contracts were little changed after Tesla Inc. and Nvidia Corp. drove a gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps up 1.4% on Monday, helping the S&P 500 close higher and erase a brief slide fueled by weaker-than-expected data on US consumer confidence.

“Primary uptrends remain intact for equities despite the recent profit-taking,” said Craig Johnson at Piper Sandler. “Given the short-term oversold conditions, we expect a ‘Santa Claus Rally’ to be a strong possibility this year.”

The S&P 500 added 0.7% and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 1%, while a gauge of US-listed Chinese shares gained 0.9%. Treasury 10-year yields advanced six basis points to 4.59%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%.

American-listed shares of Honda Motor Co. surged 13% after the Japanese car maker outlined plans for a drawn-out deal that amounts to an acquisition of Nissan Motor Co. The firm’s stock gained 3.8% in Tokyo on Monday.

Data from South Korea on Tuesday showed consumer confidence dropped this month by the most since the outbreak of Covid-19, battered by the political turmoil triggered by President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law and his impeachment. That will raise concerns about a further slowdown in private spending and boost speculation that the Bank of Korea may consider a rate cut in January.

Earlier Monday, US shares lost steam momentarily after data showed consumer confidence unexpectedly sank for the first time in three months on concerns about the outlook for the economy.

“The economic outlook is deteriorating,” said Neil Dutta at Renaissance Macro Research. “This was true before the Fed’s December confab and remains true. The risk of the Fed flip-flopping is quite high.”

The S&P 500 is on its way to record a stellar annual return and back-to-back years of more than 20% gains. The index has risen about 25% since the end of 2023, with the top seven biggest technology stocks accounting for more than half of the advance.

Whether or not the gauge will be able to stage a “Santa Claus Rally” continues to be a barometer of investors’ optimism into the new year. That seven-day period includes the last five trading days of the old year and the first two of the new one.

Key events this week:

Christmas Day, Wednesday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Boxing Day, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, unemployment, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US goods trade, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed as of 8:13 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.3%

Hang Seng futures rose 0.1%

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Japanese yen was little changed

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6245

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.3% to $95,075.59

Ether rose 0.8% to $3,447.97

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.44%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $69.51 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

