Asia Stocks Poised to Open Higher on US Tailwinds: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Equity markets in Asia are poised for early gains Thursday after Wall Street traders sent stocks higher in the final stretch of a quarter that saw the market surge almost 10%.

Australian stocks opened higher, while futures for benchmarks in Hong Kong and Japan pointed to gains, with the Nikkei 225 ending Wednesday within a whisker of setting a new high. In another volatile session, the S&P 500 closed at a record after almost erasing gains earlier Wednesday, with many institutional investors potentially rebalancing their portfolios. Contracts for US equities were little changed in Asian trading.

“The S&P 500 continues to defy all of the naysayers and closed at another record,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Independent Advisor Alliance. “Despite the fact that inflation has remained stubbornly high, investors are more impressed with the state of the economy and the resilient consumer than they are worried about Fed rate cuts being pushed off farther into the future.”

In Asia, the yen will be in focus after it pulled back from the lowest level since 1990 following Japan’s warning on its willingness to intervene. The currency, which was little changed in early trading, strengthened against the dollar on Wednesday, after weakening to 151.97 earlier, beyond the level at which policymakers stepped in during October 2022.

“Market perception is they have drawn a line in the sand at 152,” said Paresh Upadhyaya, director of fixed income and currency strategy at Amundi US, referring to the Japanese currency. “The key question is their commitment.”

In the US, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said after market close Wednesday, that there is no rush to lower interest rates, noting that he wants to see “at least a couple months of better inflation data” before cutting. Treasuries had earlier risen, with the yield on the 10-year note falling four basis points.

The US government had its credit score affirmed by S&P Global Ratings at AA+, even as the country continues to face fiscal challenges. “Bipartisan cooperation to strengthen the US fiscal profile —namely to meaningfully lower deficits and tackle budgetary rigidities — remains elusive,” S&P said in a statement.

In commodities, oil lost more of the ground it had gained early this week as US crude and gasoline inventories increased. Gold steadied Thursday after three sessions of gains.

After the S&P 500 soared about 25% since late October, many have flagged concern that positioning is stretched and stocks are more vulnerable to short-term profit taking.

“While we expect this bull market to continue, we wouldn’t be surprised if we see a 5%-7% correction,” said Gina Bolvin, president of Bolvin Wealth Management Group.

JPMorgan Chase Co.’s Dubravko Lakos-Bujas warned clients on Wednesday that they could be “stuck on the wrong side” of the momentum trade when it eventually falters, and he encouraged them to consider diversifying their holdings and thinking about risk management in their portfolios. He also reiterated his warning that excessive crowding in the market’s best-performing stocks raises the risk of an imminent correction.

A blistering five-month rally in US equities has indeed seen valuations soar, but plenty of corners in the S&P 500 are still historically cheap.

At the sector level, eight of 11 groups trade at a discount compared to pre-pandemic levels — while only technology, materials, and industrials are trading at a premium, according to Bloomberg Intelligence data.

Key events this week:

UK GDP revision, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US personal income and spending, PCE deflator, Friday

Good Friday. Exchanges closed in US and many other countries in observance of holiday. US federal government is open.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, Friday

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:26 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0814

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.34 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2586 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.2% to $0.6522

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $69,227.73

Ether fell 0.1% to $3,505.7

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.98%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $81.75 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,191.55 an ounce

