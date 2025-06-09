Asia Stocks Seen Higher as US-China Talks Continue: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asia’s open should be buoyed by hints of progress in US-China trade talks following a muted session on Wall Street where stocks edged higher.

Equity futures showed shares in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai were poised for gains, while Sydney stocks looked flat, as US officials were set to resume negotiations on Tuesday. Bonds bounced after Friday’s selloff as inflation expectations eased. The dollar fell.

The S&P 500 eked out a gain, remaining nearly 2% away from its February peak. Tesla Inc. jumped about 4.5% as President Donald Trump reiterated the desire to end his spat with Elon Musk. Apple Inc. slipped over 1% as it didn’t feature any noticeable artificial-intelligence advancements during a developers conference.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said discussions between Washington and Beijing were “fruitful” and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent cited a “good meeting.” “We are doing well with China. China’s not easy,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday. “I’m only getting good reports.”

Talks will continue into a second day, according to a US official, as the two sides look to ease tensions over shipments of technology and rare earth elements. The advisers will meet again Tuesday at 10 a.m. in London, the official said.

Tangible evidence that the tariffs are impacting trade between the two biggest economies came on Monday with data showing Chinese shipments to the US last month had the worst drop in more than five years.

“Markets have moved higher on tariff postponement and the perception that they will be more moderate than initially announced,” said Richard Saperstein at Treasury Partners. “We expect markets to remain headline-sensitive, as trade deals take time to negotiate and unsettling tariff news is likely to cause noticeable volatility.”

Read: Nothing to Fear? US Stocks’ Risk Premiums Sit at Multidecade Low

Wall Street strategists are growing optimistic about US stocks, with forecasters at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. suggesting resilient economic growth would limit any pullback over the summer.

Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson said a sharp improvement in Corporate America’s earnings outlook bodes well for the S&P 500 into the year end. He reiterated his 12-month price target of 6,500 points. The gauge closed at 6,005.88 Monday.

With a key inflation read on tap Wednesday as the Federal Reserve enters a blackout period before its June 18 interest-rate decision, money managers are wrestling with what could propel the S&P 500 back to a record after the index soared 20% from its April lows.

Closing above the February record would mark the 25th correction — decline of 10% to 19.9% — since World War II, according to Sam Stovall at CFRA. Using history as a guide, the S&P 500 rose an average of 10% over a 127 calendar-day period following the conclusion of all 24 prior corrections since WWII, he said.

“A continued easing of inflation readings and still-favorable employment data should help extend the duration and magnitude of this advance,” Stovall said.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures rose 0.2% as of 7:22 a.m Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.3%

S&P/ASX 200 futures were little changed

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro was little changed at 1.1421 per dollar

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.55 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1829 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.1% to $109,937.40

Ether rose 2.6% to $2,658.41

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.47%

Commodities

Spot gold was little changed

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

