Asia Stocks Set to Gain as Trump Tariff Fears Ebb: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian futures broadly pointed to gains after US stocks climbed as President Donald Trump struck a better-than-feared tone on global trade and speculation grew that his policies will further boost Corporate America.

Shares in Tokyo and Sydney were poised to climb, although Hong Kong stocks looked set to decline. Contracts for US equities advanced in early Asian trading after the S&P 500 rose almost 1% with Trump expected to announce a new investment push for artificial intelligence led by Softbank Group Corp., OpenAI LLC, and Oracle Corp. Treasury yields hovered near their lowest levels of the year.

While it’s early days, US-China relations are off to an unexpectedly warm start after Trump returned to the White House. The US president avoided committing to a plan for Chinese tariffs following his inauguration on Monday. Instead, he focused on levies on Canada and Mexico, signaling plans to impose previously threatened tariffs of as much as 25% by Feb. 1.

“Risky assets should benefit from deregulation and tariffs emerging as not so bad as feared,” said Mohit Kumar at Jefferies International Ltd. “For rates, less onerous tariffs and likely lower oil prices should be a positive.”

As markets focused their attention on relations between the two economic superpowers, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang told the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that his nation will expand its imports “to promote balanced trade.” Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed ties with Russia during a video call with Vladimir Putin as he urged deeper cooperation in response to “external uncertainties.”

Elsewhere in Asia, the Bank of Japan is moving toward deciding to raise interest rates at its policy meeting this week, Kyodo News reported. That supports recent speculation that the bank will hike by 25 basis points. The yen was little changed in early trading on Wednesday.

Stocks Gain

The S&P 500 rose 0.9%, and the Nasdaq 100 added 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.2%. The Russell 2000 of small caps rallied 1.8%. A gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps added 0.3%. In late hours, Netflix Inc. reported its biggest quarterly subscriber gain in history, benefitting from its first major live sporting events and the return of Squid Game.

A closely watched exchange-traded fund tracking companies with AI exposure hit a three-year high. Small caps climbed on bets they will benefit from a protectionist stance. Trump’s flurry of executive orders helped boost space shares, while weighing on electric-vehicle makers. An ETF focused on big Chinese firms gained as the US president so far refrained from announcing tariffs on the Asian nation.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 4.56%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

“Last week, the equity markets experienced a broad rally, supported by cooler inflation data, upbeat earnings from banks, and a recovery from short-term oversold conditions and negative sentiment,” said Craig Johnson at Piper Sandler. “We expect further upside in equities, supported by the return of Trump’s ‘business and investor-friendly’ policies.

In commodities, oil and industrial metals declined on fears that Trump’s tariff threats against Mexico and Canada may reignite trade wars, while gold rose as investors sought haven assets.

Key events this week:

US Conference Board leading index, Wednesday

Samsung Galaxy “Unpacked 2025” event, expected to reveal new flagship phone models, Wednesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US jobless claims, Thursday

Bank of Japan policy meeting, Friday

Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing & Services PMI, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, existing home sales, S&P Global Manufacturing & Services PMI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures fell 0.7% as of 7:34 a.m. Tokyo time

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0427

The Japanese yen was little changed at 155.51 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2660 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6272

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $106,347.51

Ether was little changed at $3,335.53

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 4.58%

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.185%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.44%

Commodities

Spot gold was little changed

