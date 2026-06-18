Asia Stocks Set to Rise as US-Iran Deal Lifts Mood: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia were poised to rise Friday after a peace deal between the US and Iran boosted optimism that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz will ease inflation pressures by restoring oil flows.

Equity-index futures for Japan and South Korea pointed to gains at the open. US stock futures edged lower on Friday after the S&P 500 climbed 1.1% and the Nasdaq 100 gained 2.5%. A gauge of chip stocks surged more than 6% to a record, led by Intel Corp., after President Donald Trump said the company would work with Apple Inc. to design and manufacture semiconductors in the US.

Markets in the US, China, Hong Kong and Taiwan are shut for holidays on Friday.

West Texas Intermediate for August fell toward $75 a barrel as tankers began transiting the Strait of Hormuz after Trump signed an interim agreement to end the war with Iran. Prices for US oil have tumbled by around 10% this week. Brent closed under $80.

As the accord took effect, commercial shipping began returning to the strategic waterway after the US declared an end to its blockade, helping calm fears of a sustained shock to global energy supplies. Attention now shifts to talks over Tehran’s nuclear program and the durability of the ceasefire, and whether lower oil prices and easing inflation pressures can be maintained.

“The progress toward releasing oil supply from the Persian Gulf has supported equity prices,” said Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets. “Lower energy costs have also eased forward inflationary concerns and led to meaningful declines in longer-dated Treasury yields.”

Earlier Thursday, Trump posted on Truth Social that “oil is flowing.” US Vice President JD Vance downplayed concerns Iran could eventually impose tolls on traffic through the vital energy waterway.

Two-year Treasury yields steadied at around 4.18% on Thursday, after hitting the highest in over a year Wednesday when traders ramped up bets on future interest-rate hikes following after the Federal Reserve’s hawkish hold.

Meanwhile, 30-year US notes rallied in a sign the market believes inflation will be contained over the longer term, with yields declining three basis points to 4.9%. There is no cash trading in Treasuries during Asian hours due the US holiday.

Should lower energy costs continue to filter through to inflation data, policymakers may ultimately find sufficient justification to keep rates unchanged for an extended period rather than hiking, according to Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com.

“My view remains that inflation should moderate gradually over the coming months, and this might allow the Fed to maintain current policy settings rather than implement fresh tightening,” he said.

Meantime, the Bank of England held rates at 3.75%, saying the recent drop in oil prices was “encouraging,” even as two of the nine policymakers voted for an immediate quarter-point hike over concerns of persistent inflation.

Corporate Highlights:

Bankers for Elon Musk’s SpaceX are preparing to hold calls with investors as soon as next week to discuss a potential bond offering on the heels of the company’s record IPO, according to people with knowledge of the matter. SpaceX is proving that even the largest-ever IPO is not immune to the type of volatility that tends to rock big companies after they go public, with the shares falling for a second straight day. Amazon.com Inc. is in talks to sell its custom-made artificial intelligence chips for use in other companies’ data centers, a key expansion of its efforts to cut into Nvidia Corp.’s dominance. Accenture Plc said it’s expecting to reel in less revenue in the coming months, as artificial intelligence upends the consulting services industry and clients paused business due to the conflict in the Middle East. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:24 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures fell 0.2% S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1461 The Japanese yen was little changed at 161.33 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7774 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7017 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $62,757.12 Ether fell 0.2% to $1,705.92 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.78% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $76.04 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.3% to $4,195.44 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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