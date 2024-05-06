Asia Stocks to Follow US Rally on Rates Optimism: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks were poised to gain on Tuesday, following a strong lead from Wall Street where optimism the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates this year helped push shares to their best three-day rally since November.

Futures showed Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 could surge almost 2% on reopening after being closed since end-Thursday. Australian shares should also gain, while Hong Kong looked steady. The upward momentum comes after the S&P 500 rose 1% and topped its average price of the past 50 days — a level seen by many chartists as key in maintaining the positive sentiment.

Traders also kept an eye on the latest geopolitical developments, with Israel rejecting a statement from Hamas that it had accepted a cease-fire proposal to end the fighting in Gaza. Oil rose 0.5% in early Asia trading, while US futures were steady.

The US equity benchmark rose above 5,180 on Monday. Nvidia Corp. and Tesla Inc. paced gains in megacaps. Micron Technology Inc. jumped on an analyst upgrade. Apple Inc. fell, with Warren Buffett revealing he’d cut his stake even after heaping praise on the iPhone maker. Treasury 10-year yields slid two basis points to 4.49%.

“Bulls will be looking to maintain their momentum after snatching last week from the jaws of bears,” according to Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “This week is light on high-profile economic data, but heavy on Fed members hitting the speaking circuit. Traders will be dissecting any comments they make about potential rate cuts.”

Read: Fed Says More Banks Tightened Loan Standards to Start 2024

In Asia, there’s renewed optimism for the bruised Chinese economy, with Beijing’s latest supportive policy stance helping to boost shares and the onshore yuan on their return from holiday on Monday. Battered assets are getting a second look as a combination of earnings recovery, policy support and cheap valuations lure investors.

The CSI 300 Index rose 1.5% in the previous session to the highest since October, with consumer and health-care sectors leading the gains. The onshore yuan advanced as much as 0.6%.

Australia’s central bank is expected to keep its key interest rate on hold Tuesday, while reinstating a hawkish bias to acknowledge sticky consumer prices.

In the US on Monday, investors waded through remarks from some of the many Fed officials due to speak this week.

Fed Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said he expects high rates to slow the economy further and cool inflation to the 2% target. His New York counterpart John Williams said eventually there will be rate cuts — but the decision on when will depend on the totality of the data.

More than 80% of the S&P 500 companies have now reported first-quarter earnings, and profit growth has easily surpassed “mediocre expectations”, according to Gina Martin Adams at Bloomberg Intelligence. The index is now on pace for a 6.5% earnings growth, almost double pre-season estimates of 3.75%, she noted.

The backdrop for stocks remains supportive, driven by healthy and broadening profit growth, inflation that will likely resume falling, a Fed that is more likely to cut than hike rates, and surging investment in artificial intelligence, according to David Lefkowitz at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Adam Turnquist at LPL Financial remarked that stock-market breadth remains robust and momentum is also improving.

“Mixed” messages from key US economic data and the accompanying swings in stock markets mean investors should load up on defensive sectors such as consumer staples, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.

A soft landing or a so-called no landing, where growth is resilient even as rates stay high, both remain possible for the US economy, the team led by Michael Wilson wrote in a note. This uncertain backdrop warrants an investment approach that can work as market pricing and leadership between groups of stocks gets whipsawed by the potential outcomes.

Corporate Highlights:

Boeing Co. faces a new investigation by US aviation safety regulators tied to inspections of the company’s 787 Dreamliner and whether employees may have falsified records.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission warned Robinhood Markets Inc. that it faces an enforcement action over its crypto business — the latest sign that the regulator isn’t letting up on its years-long crackdown on digital assets.

Chip-design company Synopsys Inc. is selling its software integrity business to two private equity firms for as much as $2.1 billion in cash.

Tyson Foods Inc. said persistent inflation has eroded consumers’ appetite for the branded and ready-to-eat offerings accounting for most of the company’s profits.

United States Steel Corp. was raised to overweight at Morgan Stanley, based on prospects for “transformational” investments.

Exxon Mobil Corp. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods foresees arbitration with Chevron Corp. over a premier Guyanese asset stretching into 2025 due to the importance of the case to both companies.

Brookfield Asset Management struck a partnership with Castlelake LP to get a majority share of the private debt firm’s fee-related earnings, another move in the Canadian investing giant’s effort to grow its credit business.

Key events this week:

Australia rate decision, Tuesday

Eurozone retail sales, Tuesday

UBS earnings, Walt Disney, BP earnings, Tuesday

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks, Tuesday

Toyota earnings, Wednesday

Germany industrial production, Wednesday

Fed Governor Lisa Cook speaks, Wednesday

Bank of Japan issues summary of opinions from April policy meeting, Thursday

China trade, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

UK industrial production, GDP, Friday

ECB publishes account of April policy meeting, Friday

BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill speaks, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1%; futures were little changed at 7:24 a.m. in Tokyo

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1%; futures were little changed

Hang Seng futures rose 0.1%

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.5%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0771

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.2560

The Japanese yen was little changed at 153.89 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2140 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $63,540.07

Ether rose 0.2% to $3,083.79

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.49%

Commodities

Spot gold was little changed

West Texas Intermediate Crude rose 0.5% to $78.84 a barrel

