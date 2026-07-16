Asia Stocks to Track US Slide on Chipmaker Selloff: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia look set to open lower Friday after a selloff in chipmakers hit Wall Street amid concerns over whether massive artificial-intelligence investments will justify lofty valuations.

Equity-index futures point to declines in benchmarks in Japan and Hong Kong. Contracts on the S&P 500 were little changed in early trading in Asia after the benchmark fell for the first time in three days. Streaming giant Netflix Inc. slid post-market after predicting a second straight quarter of slowing sales growth.

West Texas Intermediate crude edged higher early Friday, with hostilities across the Middle East continuing to escalate and shipping traffic slumping in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a renewed bout of volatility Thursday, a gauge of chip giants slumped more than 4% as investors grappled with whether tech stocks have grown too richly valued amid massive capex plans. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s American depositary receipts fell as a solid outlook was overshadowed by a higher spending forecast.

“The action in the chip stocks going forward is still the most-important issue for the stock market,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak. “They are definitely showing some meaningful cracks, so they’re going to have to see a strong and sustainable rebound soon or it will raise some raise some real warning flags.”

Heightened geopolitical tension has helped keep a lid on risk appetite and push oil prices higher this week, fueling concern about inflationary pressures that could make the Federal Reserve boost rates before the year is over. Treasury yields edged higher Thursday and the dollar notched modest gains.

Fed Bank of Kansas City President Jeff Schmid said inflation is his biggest worry given the risk of a further acceleration in the months ahead. His Dallas counterpart Lorie Logan called for higher rates, saying inflation does not appear to be heading sustainably back to the target.

Traders also parsed some key economic reports. Jobless claims fell last week while retail sales rose modestly in June, dragged down by a drop in gas-station receipts that masked strong gains at some merchants.

“Despite challenges, consumers are still spending and the labor market shows no signs of cracking,” said Ellen Zentner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. “This type of data won’t move the Fed’s needle either way, but it underscores the ongoing resilience of the US economy.”

Corporate Highlights:

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s outlook came in short of expectations, highlighting how a spike in fuel costs is overshadowing strong travel demand. UnitedHealth Group Inc. boosted its outlook for the year and reported quarterly profit well ahead of Wall Street’s views. Abbott Laboratories raised its guidance after a solid second quarter driven by improved performance across most of its business lines. Merck & Co. won US regulatory approval of a pill that rivals powerful injections for cutting dangerous cholesterol levels. Eli Lilly & Co. agreed to buy AtaiBeckley Inc. for as much as $3.8 billion, underscoring interest in the once-fringe area of psychedelic medicine. Uber Technologies Inc. agreed to buy Delivery Hero SE in a deal that values the German company at $14.8 billion. JB Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s results signaled stronger freight rates and tighter trucking capacity are starting to flow through to earnings. What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“Chip-stock price action has not been terribly encouraging. This magnitude of decline is likely to herald more selling pressure from levered ETFs, even though the AUM of products like SOXL is considerably lower than it was a few weeks ago.”

—Cameron Crise, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. Full the full analysis, click here.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures fell 0.3% as of 7:01 a.m. Tokyo time S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.2% Nikkei 225 futures fell 1.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro was little changed at $1.1444 The Japanese yen was little changed at 162.34 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7733 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $64,209.07 Ether rose 0.5% to $1,879.1 Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $79.53 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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