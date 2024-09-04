Asia Tracks Worst US Selloff Since August Crash: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia sank after a plunge in Nvidia Corp. shares fueled the worst day for US equities since the Aug. 5 rout.

Japan led the slump, with the Nikkei 225 down nearly 4%, following a rally in the yen and the tech selloff that also sent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. down 5.5% at one point. Meanwhile, oil extended losses from Tuesday’s decline of almost 5% as the possible easing of political unrest in Libya triggered worries about weak demand and oversupply.

A regional equity gauge dropped as much as 2.2%, while US futures also fell in early Asian trading after the S&P 500 shed more than 2%. Hong Kong and mainland Chinese markets opened lower.

Treasury yields steadied after a tumble Tuesday, while a dollar gauge was flat after rising for a fifth session, its longest winning streak since April.

The risk-off mood came as the yen jumped and a closely watched US manufacturing gauge again missed forecasts, with investors shifting focus toward the growth outlook from any Federal Reserve policy easing aimed at cushioning a slowdown. Further hurting sentiment was the weakness in tech stocks that rekindled concerns over undue investor frenzy about artificial intelligence.

“The harsh selloff on Wall Street was a stark reminder that September has a bad reputation for wavering risk appetite,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank in Singapore, adding that the situation may be exacerbated by US recession risks and unwinding of the yen carry trade.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 saw their worst starts to a September since 2015 and 2002, respectively. With inflation expectations anchored, attention has shifted to the health of the economy as signs of weakness could speed up policy easing. While rate cuts tend to bode well for equities, that’s not usually the case when the Fed is rushing to prevent a recession.

Wall Street’s “fear gauge” – the VIX – soared.

Traders are anticipating the Fed will reduce rates by more than two full percentage points over the next 12 months — the steepest drop outside of a downturn since the 1980s. The trepidation after the latest rise in unemployment will leave traders “on edge” until Friday’s payrolls data, said Ian Lyngen and Vail Hartman at BMO Capital Markets.

“This week’s jobs report, while not the sole determinant, will likely be a key factor in the Fed’s decision between a 25 or 50 basis-point cut,” said Jason Pride and Michael Reynolds at Glenmede. “Even modest signals in this week’s jobs report could be a key decision point as to whether the Fed takes a more cautious or aggressive approach.”

The S&P 500 dropped to around 5,530 while the Nasdaq 100 lost over 3% as Nvidia tumbled 9.5% — erasing $279 billion in a record one-day wipeout for a US stock. The US Justice Department sent subpoenas to Nvidia and other companies as it seeks evidence that the chipmaker violated antitrust laws.

US 10-year yields steadied after falling seven basis points to 3.83%, and the Australian equivalent lost seven points early Wednesday. The yen extended gains from Tuesday after Bank of Japan’s Kazuo Ueda reiterated the central bank will continue to raise rates if the economy and prices perform as expected.

Marking the start of a busy week for economic data, a report showed US manufacturing activity shrank in August for a fifth month.

Focus will turn to the key US jobs report due later this week. The data is expected to show payrolls in the world’s largest economy increased by about 165,000, based on the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Key events this week:

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone HCOB services PMI, PPI, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

US job openings, factory orders, Beige Book, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, ADP employment, ISM services index, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Fed’s John Williams speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 9:40 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.6%

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 4%

Japan’s Topix fell 3.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.7%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.8%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.1050

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 145.04 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1153 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.2% to $0.6699

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.8% to $57,726.62

Ether fell 1.1% to $2,434.54

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.82%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.890%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 3.93%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $70.04 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

