Asian Bonds Rally as US Data Boost Rate-Cut Bets: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Australian and New Zealand bonds rallied, tracking gains in Treasuries after weak US data bolstered bets for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. Asian shares declined.

Treasuries rose across the curve Monday after data showed factory activity shrank at a faster pace as output came close to stagnating, with 10-year yields sinking 11 basis points to 4.39%. Australia’s equivalent yield fell six basis points in early Tuesday trading, while New Zealand’s slipped seven basis points.

Shares in South Korea and Japan edged lower in early Tuesday trading while those in Australia were flat. Futures also pointed to a soft open in Hong Kong, with contracts for US were little changed.

The dollar weakened against most of its Group-of-10 counterparts. Asian currencies such as the Malaysian ringgit and South Korean won strengthened.

US data indicated manufacturing is struggling to gain momentum due to high borrowing costs, restrained investment in equipment and softer consumer spending. At the same time, producers are battling elevated input costs.

“The Manufacturing ISM data reaffirmed several prevailing economic trends: decelerating inflation, slowing growth, and a tight labor market,” said Gary Pzegeo at CIBC Private Wealth US. “We should see higher odds of a rate cut later this year priced into interest rate futures.”

Swap contracts tied to upcoming meetings continue to fully price in a quarter-point rate cut in December, with the odds of a move as soon as September edging up to around 50% and November also given high odds.

“There have been a few signs of stumbling in the real economy, albeit primarily on the consumption side,” said Ian Lyngen and Vail Hartman at BMO Capital Markets. “As a result, investors are on guard for indications that the downside trajectory is accelerating.”

The S&P 500 turned green in the final minutes of trading as a rally in big tech outweighed a plunge in energy producers. A technical issue at the New York Stock Exchange resulted in erroneous trading volatility halts earlier Monday.

Oil tumbled as OPEC+ rolled out a plan to restore some production to the market this year. Bitcoin briefly topped $70,000.

In Asia, two data releases on Monday from China may have encouraged investors that its moribund economy was finally starting to gain some post-pandemic traction. Shanghai and Shenzhen saw improvements in homebuyer sentiment last weekend after relaxing property restrictions, the first positive signs in months for the embattled real estate sector.

Meanwhile, a private survey showed China’s manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in almost two years in May, contrasting with weak official data that dented the country’s growth outlook.

With the US earnings season mostly in the rearview mirror, traders will focus on whether inflation is cooling or is stuck in a loop that will leave interest rates in “higher-for-longer’ limbo,” according to Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “This week’s jobs report represents the next big test.”

In fact, traders will also be focused on a slew of labor-market readings this week, including Friday’s payrolls figures.

“Additional cooling in job openings this week would also help to bring home the message that the labor market is no longer a meaningful threat for near-term inflation dynamics,” said Oscar Munoz at TD Securities.

Corporate Highlights:

GameStop Corp. surged as the Reddit account that drove the meme-stock mania of 2021 posted what appeared to be a $116 million position in the video-game retailer.

Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s chiefs showcased new generations of the chips powering the global boom in AI development, deepening a rivalry that may decide the direction of artificial intelligence design and adoption.

JetBlue Airways Corp.’s sales performance for this quarter will be somewhat better than expected as the carrier works to improve operations and capitalize on “healthy overall demand trends.”

Skydance Media plans to offer $23 a share to investors in Paramount Global’s voting stock as part of its plan to merge with the film and TV giant, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square aims to raise $25 billion for a new closed-end fund targeting US retail investors, which would more than double the fee-paying assets the firm manages, according to people with direct knowledge of the plans.

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, a bellwether for global trade, raised its full-year profit forecast, saying the congestion in the Red Sea is having a larger than previously expected impact on the world’s supply lines, which in turn is boosting freight rates.

Key events this week:

US factory orders, JOLTS, Tuesday

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

US ISM services, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday

China trade, forex reserves, Friday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US unemployment rate, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:07 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.8%

Japan’s Topix was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0913

The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.18 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2498 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $68,837.26

Ether fell 0.2% to $3,762.32

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.40%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 1.040%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.30%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $74.06 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.