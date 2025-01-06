Asian Currencies Hit Two-Decade Low, Stocks Mixed: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A gauge of Asian currencies hit its lowest in almost two decades against the dollar and equities fluctuated, with gains from a buoyant chip sector countered by declines in Japanese stocks.

Benchmarks in Taiwan and South Korea advanced, helped by SK Hynix Inc. and other technology firms after Microsoft Corp.’s plan to spend $80 billion on data centers stoked interest. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the assembly partner to Nvidia Corp. and Apple Inc., rallied after the company also known as Foxconn reported better-than-expected revenue.

Japan’s Topix dropped, with Nippon Steel Corp. declining after US President Joe Biden blocked the company’s planned $14.1 billion takeover of United States Steel Corp. US equity futures pointed to a weaker open on Wall Street later in the day.

The up-and-down action in Asian stocks suggests investors are wary of piling on more risk due to looming US-China trade tensions. While monetary policy easing, Beijing’s stimulus measures, and AI-driven optimism may power gains, tariffs threaten to undermine momentum.

“We expect policymakers to cut interest rates across the vast majority of Asian economies in 2025,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts including Andrew Tilton wrote in a note. “The key exception will remain Japan, where we expect reflation to be sustained this year and rate hikes to continue.”

The yen led declines among Group-of-10 currencies against the greenback, while the Canadian dollar got a lift from a Globe and Mail report that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is likely to announce his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party this week. The gains in the loonie may be short-lived given the “bearish macro backdrop” for the currency, according to RBC Capital Markets.

China maintained its support for the yuan with the daily reference rate after the currency slumped past a key level on Friday.

China’s services activity expanded at the fastest pace since May, a private survey showed on Monday, signaling improving domestic demand after Beijing’s stimulus blitz. Elsewhere, Israel’s central bank will hand down an interest rate decision, while data for release includes German inflation and US factory orders.

READ: Trump Haunts Central Banks Primed for Wary Rate Cuts in 2025

In the US, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook will speak at a conference on law and microeconomics at the University of Michigan. Her colleague Tom Barkin, the Richmond Fed President, suggested on Friday his preference was to keep rates restrictive for longer.

The comments, and data showing the US economy remains strong, underscore the challenge investors face in deciphering the path ahead for US interest rates after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish pivot in December.

Treasury yields rose for a second session, remaining near the highest levels since May.

Elsewhere, President Joe Biden is set to order a ban on new offshore oil and gas development across some 625 million acres of US coastal territory, ruling out the sale of drilling rights in Atlantic and Pacific waters as well as the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Oil steadied near its highest level in almost three months. Gold slipped, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said it no longer sees gold reaching $3,000 an ounce by the end of the year, pushing the forecast to mid-2026 on expectations the Federal Reserve will make fewer rate cuts.

Key events this week:

Eurozone HCOB services and composite PMI, Monday

US factory orders, S&P Global services and composite PMI, Monday

Fed Governor Lisa Cook speaks, Monday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Tuesday

US job openings, trade, ISM services, Tuesday

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin speaks, Tuesday

Eurozone PPI, consumer confidence, Wednesday

FOMC minutes, Wednesday

Fed Governor Christopher Waller speaks, Wednesday

ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau speaks, Wednesday

China CPI, PPI, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

BOE Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden speaks, Thursday

Japan household spending, leading index, Friday

US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 2:05 p.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 1.6%

Japan’s Topix fell 1.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.4%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.3%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0314

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 157.72 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3582 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1% to $99,456.42

Ether rose 0.7% to $3,672.76

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.61%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 4.46%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $73.70 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,635.68 an ounce

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.