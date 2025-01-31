Asian Equities Fall as Samsung, SK Hynix Weigh: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities fell Friday, pressured by technology companies. US futures climbed after robust results from Apple Inc.

A gauge of Asian shares fell after two daily advances, and despite gains for Australian equities. Markets in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan remain closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. SK Hynix Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. fell, weighing on Korea’s Kospi.

Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose Friday after the two underlying benchmarks each rose 0.5% Thursday. Gains for US contracts were helped along by a post-market rally for Apple after the iPhone maker showed revenues exceeding estimates.

Earnings for mega-cap tech companies face heightened scrutiny given the heavy selling in stocks associated with artificial intelligence earlier this month. Nvidia shares rose Thursday but remained on track for the worst week since September.

“This bull market is still ‘breathing,’ and we should expect more stock participation in the months ahead if the economy cooperates and rates quiet down,” said Callie Cox at Ritholtz Wealth Management. It’s not that the AI story is “doomed,” but “there are so many opportunities in unloved sectors that have been ignored for so long.”

Shares of SK Hynix, a key supplier to Nvidia Corp., tumbled as the South Korean stock market resumed trading Friday after holidays during which Chinese startup DeepSeek shocked the AI world. Samsung Electronics stock dropped after its pivotal chip division reported a smaller-than-expected profit.

In the foreign exchange market, the currencies of Mexico and Canada slumped on Thursday after President Donald Trump said he would follow through on his threat to impose 25% tariffs on imports from both countries as early as Saturday. Trump cited the flow of fentanyl and large trade deficits as among the reasons for the decision. Trump also reiterated possible levies on China.

Elsewhere in currencies, the yen held its advance from the prior session to trade around 154 per dollar in the wake of comments from Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino reaffirmed views that the central bank will keep raising rates this year.

The euro was steady after declining against the dollar while German bonds maintain gains after the European Central Bank lowered interest rates as expected.

Meanwhile, Treasuries were steady after ending Thursday’s session little changed. A gauge of the dollar rose for a fifth day.

Attention will later shift to the Fed’s favored inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditures index, due later Friday. It’s expected to show a small acceleration in price hikes by increasing 2.6% from a year earlier, up from 2.4% in the previous month, according to the median forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Gold edged higher after touching a record high to trade around $2,797 per ounce Friday. Oil prices also gained, leaving West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, at around $73 per barrel.

PCE Index

Monthly US household spending figures on Friday will likely point to momentum heading into 2025. Economists also expect the personal income and spending report to show a slight pickup in the personal consumption expenditures index from a month earlier.

“Friday’s PCE is likely to show that inflation is still elevated and above the Fed’s target, and it comes at a time when markets are hyper jittery about a trifecta of other issues, including big tech, AI and Federal Reserve uncertainty,” said Carol Schleif at BMO Private Wealth.

The US economy expanded at a solid pace at the end of 2024, despite drags from a strike at Boeing Co. and much leaner inventory investment. Consumer spending, which comprises the largest share of economic activity, advanced at a 4.2% pace — the first time since late 2021 that outlays have exceeded 3% in consecutive quarters. The acceleration was the biggest since early 2023 and was led by a pickup in motor vehicle sales.

“Overall, the economy is on firm footing heading into 2025, which should support risk assets given the strong linkage between economic growth and corporate profits,” said Josh Jamner at ClearBridge Investments.

The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday left interest rates unchanged as expected — after cutting them at each of their three previous meetings since September — and indicated that stalled progress toward lower inflation warranted a patient approach.

“‘Remaining patient’ and ‘no rush’ seem to be how the FOMC plans on operating into the middle of the year, with a bumpy path for inflation giving the Fed pause before reading too much into gains that could prove idiosyncratic,” said Marvin Loh and Hope Allard at State Street Global Markets.

Key events this week:

US personal income & spending, PCE inflation, employment cost index, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 9:26 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 1.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0397

The Japanese yen was little changed at 154.22 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2887 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $104,775.65

Ether rose 0.3% to $3,254.45

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.53%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 1.220%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.38%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $73.19 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.