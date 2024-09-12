Asian Equities Rise Most in Almost a Month on Tech: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia rose Thursday as a tech-fueled rally on Wall Street spread across the region.

Equities in Japan and South Korea advanced as the yen reversed from its strongest level against the dollar since December. The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index advanced the most in almost a month. A region-wide gauge of tech stocks rose more than 2% after Nvidia Corp. jumped 8.2% overnight. Chinese stocks rose in early trading.

Swaps pricing reflected expectations for a 25 basis-point Federal Reserve rate cut when the central bank meets next week, with potential for a 50 basis-point move. Once the Fed begins lowering borrowing costs, the debate will center around the pace of subsequent easing.

Treasuries were steady, with the 10-year yield at 3.67% Wednesday. Australian and New Zealand yields were slightly higher.

The so-called core consumer price index — which excludes food and energy costs — increased 0.3% from July, the most in four months, and 3.2% from a year ago, Bureau of Labor Statistics figures showed Wednesday. The three-month annualized rate advanced 2.1%, picking up from 1.6% in July, according to Bloomberg calculations.

“This isn’t the CPI report the market wanted to see,” said Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management. “The number is certainly not an obstacle to policy action next week, but the hawks on the committee will likely seize on today’s CPI report as evidence that the last mile of inflation needs to be handled with care and caution.”

An index of the dollar was steady after falling Wednesday. Oil held gains from Wednesday as Hurricane Francine ripped through key oil-producing zones in the US Gulf of Mexico, prompting traders to cover bearish bets.

Bank of Japan policy board member Naoki Tamura sent the yen slightly upward with comments about lifting its benchmark rate to at least 1% by the end of its projection period. On Wednesday, another board member, Junko Nakagawa, said the central bank will continue to adjust policy provided the economy performs in line with projections in comments that sent the yen higher.

Japan’s producer price index rose less than expected in August. Other data set for release in Asia includes producer prices for Hong Kong, inflation and industrial production in India and a rate decision in Pakistan. Investors are also showing new interest in Southeast Asian equities, which have emerged as a favored trade among fund managers for the Fed’s policy pivot.

US Rates

Whether the economy is entering a soft landing that only requires a series of modest rate cuts, or heading for a harder landing at some stage in the next year is the biggest conundrum for investors. Currently, Fed swaps are pricing in over 140 basis points of rate cuts by the Jan. 29 rate decision, equivalent to roughly two half-point moves over the next four gatherings barring no intra-meeting event.

“The firmer-than-expected core inflation print will make it harder for Jerome Powell to deliver a 50 basis-point cut in September,” said Krishna Guha at Evercore. “We continue to think a starter 50 basis-point cut is the right play and might even now win out. But the odds have moved against this, and risks to markets and the soft landing are higher as a result.”

Guha noted that if the Fed doesn’t cut rates by 50 basis points next week, it will possibly do that in November.

In corporate news, OpenAI is in talks to raise $6.5 billion from investors at a valuation of $150 billion, according to people familiar with the situation. Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said the limited supply of their products has frustrated some customers and raised tensions.

Key events this week:

Japan PPI, Thursday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday

Eurozone industrial production, Friday

Japan industrial production, Friday

U. Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:43 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 2.5%

Japan’s Topix rose 2.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.5%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 1.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was unchanged at $1.1012

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 142.52 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1249 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $57,728.16

Ether rose 0.5% to $2,360.25

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.66%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.87%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $67.57 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,514.95 an ounce

