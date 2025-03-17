Asian Equities Set to Track Wall Street’s Bounce: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities were set to gain, tracking Wall Street higher after its sharp drop last week, buoyed by US data that eased recession concerns and positive Chinese figures that pointed to resilience in the second-biggest economy.

Futures showed Hong Kong’s benchmark may open more than 2% higher, following a 4% surge for an index of Chinese shares listed in New York. Tokyo and Sydney bourses were also set for healthy gains. That’s after US stocks climbed for a second day, as industrial and energy shares rallied.

More than 90% of the companies in the S&P 500 rose, overshadowing a slide in most megacaps. While the latest economic data did little to alter traders’ bets on the Federal Reserve outlook, mixed retail sales brought some relief that consumer spending is not collapsing. As the chatter around tariffs subsided, equities continued to push away from technically oversold levels.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.6%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.55%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.9%. A gauge of the Magnificent Seven megacaps fell 1.1%. The Russell 2000 gained 1.2%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.30%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%.

“Corrections that occur within a bull market, tend to be good buying opportunities,” said David Lefkowitz at UBS Global Wealth Management. “The spike in policy uncertainty hit the market at a time when investor positioning and sentiment were quite elevated. But we think a lot of this has now been cleaned up.”

In Asia, there’s been positive signs from China this week as it seeks to counter economic threats from US President Donald Trump’s tariff agenda. The official Xinhua News Agency reported China will take steps to revive consumption by boosting people’s incomes, although few details have been released by officials.

Data released Monday showed consumption, investment and industrial production in the Asian giant exceeded estimates to start the year.

Elsewhere, the Bank of Japan is expected to keep the policy rate at 0.5% at Wednesday’s conclusion of a two-day gathering, according to all 52 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. A key focus for Governor Kazuo Ueda and his fellow board members will be mounting concerns over global economic prospects due to escalating trade tensions.

“The BOJ must be closely watching steep gains in yields,” said Junki Iwahashi, senior economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank. “So close attention will be warranted on Ueda’s comments about that when he speaks at the briefing.”

Retail Sales

US retail sales rose by less than forecast in February and the prior month was revised lower. However, the so-called control-group sales — which feed into the government’s calculation of goods spending for gross domestic product — increased 1% last month, reversing the previous drop.

“This morning’s February retail sales report offers evidence of a limited, modest economic slowdown, rather than signaling a gathering recession,” said Jennifer Timmerman at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

A sense of wait-and-see may emerge from policymakers this week, in their first assessment of how Trump’s trade policies are impacting the economy. With Fed officials expected to hold rates steady on Wednesday, the market will focus on officials’ updated economic projections and Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference for clues on the path ahead.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, a former hedge fund manager, said he’s not worried about the recent downturn in equities as the US seeks to reshape its economic policies.

“I’ve been in the investment business for 35 years, and I can tell you that corrections are healthy, they are normal,” Bessent said Sunday on NBC’s Meet The Press. “I‘m not worried about the markets. Over the long term, if we put good tax policy in place, deregulation and energy security, the markets will do great.”

Meanwhile, oil gained for a second session on optimistic economic signals from the two biggest consumers of crude — US and China. Gold rose back to near $3,000 an ounce, close to its record high.

Key events this week:

US housing starts, import price index, industrial production, Tuesday

Bank of Japan rate decision, Wednesday

Federal Reserve rate decision, Wednesday

China loan prime rates, Thursday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

US Philadelphia Fed factory index, jobless claims, existing home sales, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Friday

Fed’s John Williams speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:36 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 2.1%

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was unchanged at $1.0922

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.25 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2285 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6385

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $84,227.71

Ether rose 0.2% to $1,939.22

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.42%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $67.39 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.