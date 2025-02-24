Asian Equities Slip; German Vote Result Lifts Euro: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia fell after Wall Street notched up its worst session of the year on lackluster US economic data. The euro strengthened after Germany’s conservative party came in first in the national election.

A gauge of regional shares opened lower, pulling off the four-month closing high struck Friday. While Australian and South Korean markets posted declines, Japanese markets are closed Monday for a holiday.

The drop echoed the downbeat mood in New York trading on Friday, as investors balanced signs of a cooling economy against the prospect of the Federal Reserve showing no signs of rushing to trim interest rates. Data showed US consumers’ long-term inflation expectations rising to the highest level in almost three decade, though Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee downplayed the report.

Treasury futures slipped on Monday. Cash Treasuries trading in Asia is closed due to the holiday in Japan.

The euro rose 0.2% against the dollar after Germany’s conservative leader Friedrich Merz said he’ll move quickly to form a new government following Sunday’s federal election victory.

In Asia, data set for release includes inflation for Singapore and retail sales for South Korea. China’s one-year medium-term lending facility may be released any time through Feb. 25.

Tariff Tensions

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng expressed “serious concern” over President Donald Trump’s 10% tariff hike on Chinese goods in a call with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, China Central Television reported Friday. For his part, Bessent also signaled concerns on a host of issues with China, including “economic imbalances,” the US Treasury said.

The Trump administration told Mexican officials that they should put their own duties on Chinese imports as part of their efforts to avoid tariffs threatened by the US president, according to people familiar with the matter.

Separately, Trump is directing the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to restrict Chinese spending on technology, energy and other strategic US sectors, his administration’s latest salvo against the world’s second-largest economy.

In corporate news, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is looking to increase ownership in Japan’s five largest trading houses “over time,” Warren Buffett said in an annual letter to shareholders. Saipem SpA and Subsea7 SA agreed in principle to create an oil services company with a combined backlog of €43 billion and expected revenue of about €20 billion.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, Monday

Israel rate decision, Monday

Singapore CPI, Monday

BOE Deputy Governors Clare Lombardelli and Dave Ramsden speak, Monday

Germany GDP, Tuesday

South Korea rate decision, Tuesday

Taiwan industrial production, Tuesday

US consumer confidence, Tuesday

ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel delivers Bundesbank’s annual report, Tuesday

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin speaks, Tuesday

Taiwan GDP, Wednesday

Thailand rate decision, Wednesday

US new home sales, Wednesday

Nvidia earnings, Wednesday

G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors meet in Cape Town though Feb. 27, Wednesday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Wednesday

Brazil unemployment, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

Mexico unemployment, trade balance, Thursday

Spain CPI, Thursday

US GDP, durable goods, initial jobless claims, Thursday

ECB publishes account of Jan. 29-30 policy meeting, Thursday

Canada GDP, Friday

Chile industrial production, unemployment, Friday

France CPI, GDP, Friday

Germany CPI, unemployment, Friday

India GDP, Friday

Japan Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

Sri Lanka CPI, trade, Friday

US PCE inflation, income and spending, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 9:04 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0475

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.28 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2534 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $96,247.18

Ether rose 0.5% to $2,822.58

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.47%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.