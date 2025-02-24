Asian Equities Slip; German Vote Result Lifts Euro: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia fell after Wall Street notched up its worst session of the year on lackluster US economic data. The euro strengthened after Germany’s conservative party came in first in the national election.
A gauge of regional shares opened lower, pulling off the four-month closing high struck Friday. While Australian and South Korean markets posted declines, Japanese markets are closed Monday for a holiday.
The drop echoed the downbeat mood in New York trading on Friday, as investors balanced signs of a cooling economy against the prospect of the Federal Reserve showing no signs of rushing to trim interest rates. Data showed US consumers’ long-term inflation expectations rising to the highest level in almost three decade, though Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee downplayed the report.
Treasury futures slipped on Monday. Cash Treasuries trading in Asia is closed due to the holiday in Japan.
The euro rose 0.2% against the dollar after Germany’s conservative leader Friedrich Merz said he’ll move quickly to form a new government following Sunday’s federal election victory.
In Asia, data set for release includes inflation for Singapore and retail sales for South Korea. China’s one-year medium-term lending facility may be released any time through Feb. 25.
Tariff Tensions
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng expressed “serious concern” over President Donald Trump’s 10% tariff hike on Chinese goods in a call with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, China Central Television reported Friday. For his part, Bessent also signaled concerns on a host of issues with China, including “economic imbalances,” the US Treasury said.
The Trump administration told Mexican officials that they should put their own duties on Chinese imports as part of their efforts to avoid tariffs threatened by the US president, according to people familiar with the matter.
Separately, Trump is directing the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to restrict Chinese spending on technology, energy and other strategic US sectors, his administration’s latest salvo against the world’s second-largest economy.
In corporate news, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is looking to increase ownership in Japan’s five largest trading houses “over time,” Warren Buffett said in an annual letter to shareholders. Saipem SpA and Subsea7 SA agreed in principle to create an oil services company with a combined backlog of €43 billion and expected revenue of about €20 billion.
Key events this week:
- Eurozone CPI, Monday
- Israel rate decision, Monday
- Singapore CPI, Monday
- BOE Deputy Governors Clare Lombardelli and Dave Ramsden speak, Monday
- Germany GDP, Tuesday
- South Korea rate decision, Tuesday
- Taiwan industrial production, Tuesday
- US consumer confidence, Tuesday
- ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel delivers Bundesbank’s annual report, Tuesday
- Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin speaks, Tuesday
- Taiwan GDP, Wednesday
- Thailand rate decision, Wednesday
- US new home sales, Wednesday
- Nvidia earnings, Wednesday
- G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors meet in Cape Town though Feb. 27, Wednesday
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Wednesday
- Brazil unemployment, Thursday
- Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday
- Mexico unemployment, trade balance, Thursday
- Spain CPI, Thursday
- US GDP, durable goods, initial jobless claims, Thursday
- ECB publishes account of Jan. 29-30 policy meeting, Thursday
- Canada GDP, Friday
- Chile industrial production, unemployment, Friday
- France CPI, GDP, Friday
- Germany CPI, unemployment, Friday
- India GDP, Friday
- Japan Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday
- Sri Lanka CPI, trade, Friday
- US PCE inflation, income and spending, Friday
- Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 9:04 a.m. Tokyo time
- Hang Seng futures fell 0.3%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.1%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0475
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.28 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2534 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $96,247.18
- Ether rose 0.5% to $2,822.58
Bonds
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.47%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed
- Spot gold was little changed
