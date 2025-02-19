Asian Equities to Fall as Fed Minutes Show Caution: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Shares in Asia were set for declines Thursday following muted moves on Wall Street after Federal Reserve meeting minutes signaled that it’s in no rush to cut interest rates.

Equity index futures for Japan, Hong Kong and Australia all fell. The S&P 500 climbed 0.2% on Wednesday to set a new high, with defensive sectors outperforming in a sign of investor caution. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 ended the session little changed.

Treasuries advanced as the US 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.53% Wednesday. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%. The yen rallied against the greenback to trade around 151 per dollar.

The Fed minutes showed officials in January expressed a readiness to hold interest rates steady amid stubborn inflation and economic-policy uncertainty. Officials also revealed pausing or slowing the balance-sheet runoff — a process known as quantitative tightening, or QT, until the government’s debt-ceiling drama is resolved.

“They will sit and wait before cutting again,” said Peter Boockvar, author of The Boock Report. “I say ‘cut’ because it still seems like they have an easing bias. The Fed also commented on the balance sheet. This could also be a reason why yields dipped a bit.”

The muted day in US stocks also reflected the threat of further US tariffs, with President Donald Trump floating levies on cars, chips and drug imports.

In Asia, data set for release Thursday includes export orders for Taiwan, inflation for Hong Kong and China one-year and five-year loan prime rates. Separate one-year medium-term lending facility data for China may be released anytime through February 25.

The latest China data will come after the country recorded the weakest start for inbound investment in four years, with just over $13 billion in new spending by foreign firms in the country in January.

Investors will also be focused on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., which faces a key test in its earnings presentation Thursday after a DeepSeek-sparked rally added more than $110 billion to its market value.

Elsewhere in the region, Rio Tinto Group became the latest mining major to post a slide in annual profit as the industry grapples with weaker demand from its top customer China.

In US trading Wednesday, quantum-computing shares jumped on Microsoft Corp.’s new chip. Homebuilders got hit after results from Toll Brothers Inc. and key construction data indicated the residential real estate market may be in store for more turbulence.

US economic data released Wednesday showed housing starts slowed in January as builders pulled back on single- and multifamily home construction amid growing worries over mortgage rates and unsold homes.

Oil prices rose Wednesday against the backdrop of uncertainties about crude supplies from Russia, Kazakhstan and OPEC+. Meanwhile, gold held below a all-time high as mounting geopolitical tension underscored the metal’s haven appeal.

Key events this week:

China loan prime rates, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, Thursday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee and Alberto Musalem speak, Thursday

Eurozone HCOB manufacturing & services PMI, Friday

US S&P Global manufacturing & services PMI, existing home sales, consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures fell 0.8% as of 7:36 a.m. Tokyo time

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.0426

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.43 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2809 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6345

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $96,390.67

Ether was little changed at $2,711.87

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.51%

Commodities

Spot gold was little changed

